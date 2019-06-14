The clashes in and around Libya's Tripoli have already resulted in 42 civilians being killed and 125 more injured, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The clashes in and around Libya 's Tripoli have already resulted in 42 civilians being killed and 125 more injured UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"As the fighting continues in and around Tripoli, 167 civilian casualties have been confirmed, including 42 deaths," Dujarric said.

Dujarric noted that the figures include only those cases that could be individually confirmed, therefore, they must be considered a minimum number.

The spokesman also said that some 94,000 people have now been forced to flee the hostilities.

The safety and well-being of some 3,700 refugees and migrants in detention centers close to the fighting are of grave concern, he added.

The situation in Libya, which has been suffering from unrest and been divided between two governments since 2011, deteriorated after on April 4, the Libyan National Army, which supports the Tobruk-based parliament, began an offensive on Tripoli, which is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord. Two days later, the latter announced a counteroffensive dubbed Volcano of Rage.