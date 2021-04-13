At Least 42 Yemeni Migrants Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Djibouti - IOM

At least 42 migrants have died in the aftermath of a smuggler's boat capsizing near the coast of Djibouti yesterday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a release on Tuesday

"At least 42 people have died after a boat operated by people smugglers, transporting approximately 60 migrants escaping conflict in Yemen, capsized on its way to Djibouti in the early hours of Monday morning," the release said. "It is unknown what caused the vessel to capsize.

"

The number of migrants arriving in Djibouti is on the rise as over 2,343 migrants came from Yemen in March, compared to 1,900 in February, the statement said.

In many cases, the journeys between Yemen and Djibouti are taken by desperate migrants aboard unseaworthy vessels on a nearly daily basis, the statement added.

the IOM reported that at least 20 people died in March alone after they were thrown off the boats in the Gulf of Aden.