At Least 43,000 Britons May Have Tested False Negative for COVID-19 - Health Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) A laboratory in UK's Wolverhampton suspended COVID-19 testing following allegations that at least 43,000 people may have gotten false negative PCR tests results, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported on Friday.

"NHS Test and Trace (NHS TT) have suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a Lateral Flow Device (LFD)," UKHSA said in a statement.

NHS TT estimated that at least 43,000 people may have obtained false negative test results between September 8 and October 12, mainly in the South West of England. Representatives of the service are currently trying to contact the potentially infected people to advise them to test for COVID-19 again in another lab.

All remaining samples have been redirected to other labs.

CEO of Immensa Health Clinic Andrea Riposati expressed hope that the incident will not undermine public confidence in COVID-19 testing and vaccination and vowed to cooperate with the UKHSA on the matter.

The number of registered COVID-19 cases in the UK for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated at over 8 million with 138,237 deaths. The daily number of cases has been on the rise recently, with an average of 39,075 new infections per day.

The UK has administered 94,560,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 70% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated.