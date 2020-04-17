At Least 44 Deportees From US Test Positive For COVID-19 in Guatemala - Reports

At least 44 migrants deported from the United States to Guatemala have tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival to the Central American nation, CNN reported citing government sources

The migrants were returned on a flight from Texas on Monday as part of the US zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants in the country.

Earlier in the week, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that 21 employees who worked at detention facilities have tested positive for coronavirus, while 80 employees across the agency had contracted the virus.

Guatemalan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Joaquin Samayoa confirmed that deportation flights from the US to Guatemala have been indefinitely suspended, CNN reported.