UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 44 Deportees From US Test Positive For COVID-19 In Guatemala - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 04:39 PM

At Least 44 Deportees From US Test Positive For COVID-19 in Guatemala - Reports

At least 44 migrants deported from the United States to Guatemala have tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival to the Central American nation, CNN reported citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) At least 44 migrants deported from the United States to Guatemala have tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival to the Central American nation, CNN reported citing government sources.

The migrants were returned on a flight from Texas on Monday as part of the US zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants in the country.

Earlier in the week, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that 21 employees who worked at detention facilities have tested positive for coronavirus, while 80 employees across the agency had contracted the virus.

Guatemalan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Joaquin Samayoa confirmed that deportation flights from the US to Guatemala have been indefinitely suspended, CNN reported.

Related Topics

Guatemala United States From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qaimkhani's judicial remand extended till May 18

1 minute ago

Supreme Court forms ad-hoc council to run PMDC

1 minute ago

Ramazan relief package implements on 19 edible ite ..

1 minute ago

European Commission Approves 350Bln Hungarian Fori ..

1 minute ago

Smoke blankets Kiev from forest fires in Chernobyl ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden to ramp up coronavirus testing

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.