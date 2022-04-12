UrduPoint.com

At Least 45 Dead In South Africa Floods : Authorities

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2022 | 08:27 PM

At least 45 dead in South Africa floods : authorities

At least 45 people have died in floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province, the authorities said on Tuesday

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :At least 45 people have died in floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province, the authorities said on Tuesday.

"The latest reports indicate that over 45 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains, this number could possibly increase as more reports come in," the province's Department of Cooperative Governance announced in a statement.

Days of pounding rain flooded several areas and shut dozens of roads across the southeastern city, while landslips caused train services across KwaZulu-Natal to be suspended.

Related Topics

Died Durban Rains

Recent Stories

PUS Authorities Probing New York Subway Shooting a ..

PUS Authorities Probing New York Subway Shooting as Possible Terror Incident - R ..

1 minute ago
 New York Police Cannot Confirm Subway Shooting Bei ..

New York Police Cannot Confirm Subway Shooting Being Investigated as Terror-Rela ..

1 minute ago
 Jam Khan Shoro for prevention of agricultural wate ..

Jam Khan Shoro for prevention of agricultural water theft

1 minute ago
 DEC organises Voter's education Programme

DEC organises Voter's education Programme

29 minutes ago
 Klopp says Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final has no be ..

Klopp says Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final has no bearing on Benfica line-up

29 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 73876 cuseces water

IRSA releases 73876 cuseces water

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.