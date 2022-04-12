UrduPoint.com

At Least 45 Dead In South Africa Floods, More Rains On The Way

April 12, 2022

At least 45 people have died in floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province, the authorities said on Tuesday

The country's meteorologists forecasted more "extreme" rains on the way Tuesday night accompanied by "widespread flooding".

"The latest reports indicate that over 45 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains, this number could possibly increase as more reports come in," the province's Department of Cooperative Governance announced in a statement.

Days of pounding rain flooded several areas, tore houses apart and ravaged infrastructure across the southeastern city, while landslips caused train services across KwaZulu-Natal province to be suspended.

The rains have flooded city highways, torn apart bridges, submerged cars and collapsed houses. A fuel tank was floating in the sea after being tossed off the road.

Several shipping containers that were stacked high atop of each other, fell like dominoes and lay strewn on a yard, while some spiled over into a main road in the city, one of southern Africa's largest regional gateways to the sea.

"At around 3am (0100 GMT), I felt the truck shaking and I thought maybe someone bumped it and when I tried to open the curtain I saw the water level... was very high," said truck driver Mthunzi Ngcobo.

The disaster management department in KwaZulu-Natal province, of which Durban is the largest city, urged people to stay at home and ordered those residing in low-lying areas to move to higher ground.

More than 2,000 houses and 4,000 "informal" homes, or shacks, have been damaged, provincial premier Sihle Zikalala, told journalists.

Rescue operations, aided by the military, are underway to evacuate people trapped in affected areas, the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance said.

Those trapped include teachers and students at a Durban secondary school, it said.

- 'It's an absolute nightmare' - Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda earlier told reporters that power stations had been flooded and water supplies disrupted -- and that even graveyards had not been spared the devastation.

One picture posted on Twitter by an anti-theft vehicle-tracking agency showed what looked like a human skull that had been washed to the surface of a cemetery.

The city had only just recovered from deadly riots last July in which shopping malls were looted and warehouses set on fire, in South Africa's worst unrest since the end of apartheid.

A local humanitarian agency, Gift of the Givers, said in a statement: "The need of the hour is huge." The country's rail service PRASA said landslips and rubble on the tracks had forced it to suspend all train services in the province.

"It's an absolute nightmare. Plenty of mudslides, people (dying)," Garrith Jamieson, director of Durban-based ALS Paramedics Medical Services, told AFP as he predicted "more fatalities".

Southern parts of the continent's most industrialised country are bearing the brunt of climate change -- suffering recurrent and worsening torrential rains and flooding.

