At Least 45 People Died in Stampede as Tanzania Mourns Late President Magufuli - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 45 people died in a stampede during a public farewell tribute to late Tanzanian President John Magufuli, local newspaper Citizen reported, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) At least 45 people died in a stampede during a public farewell tribute to late Tanzanian President John Magufuli, local newspaper Citizen reported, citing the police.

Thirsty-seven more people were injured, according to the newspaper.

It was earlier reported that five people died.

On March 17, Magufuli died at the age of 61 in a hospital in Tanzania's Dar es Salaam. While the government maintains its position that the president died of a heart failure after struggling against the disease for a decade, opposition forces claim he had severe coronavirus symptoms.