At Least 45 People Injured in Eastern Afghanistan After Roof Collapse - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) At least 45 people have been injured during a wedding party in the eastern Afghan province of Kapisa, Nijrab district, after a roof collapse, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday, citing the local police.

The report said that several of those wounded have been in critical condition and that they have been hospitalized.

Recently, roof collapses across Afghanistan have been a common problem presumably because of heavy rains and floods which hit 23 out of 34 Afghan provinces in March. The natural disasters killed at least nine people and injured 74 others, according to the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.