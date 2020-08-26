UrduPoint.com
At Least 45 People Killed, 80 Others Injured As Floods Hit Northern Afghanistan - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:49 PM

Flash floods hit Afghanistan's northern province of Parwan killing at least 45 people, injuring 80 others, Safiullah Warasta, the head of the provincial public health department, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Flash floods hit Afghanistan's northern province of Parwan killing at least 45 people, injuring 80 others, Safiullah Warasta, the head of the provincial public health department, said on Wednesday.

"So far 80 wounded were transferred to the hospital, among them five were in critical condition and were transferred to Kabul for further treatment," Warasta said, as cited by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

The cyclone struck the province at around 3 a.m. local time on Wednesday (22:00 GMT Tuesday), the media outlet noted, adding that most of the victims were women and children.

According to the provincial officials, dozens of houses and vehicles were destroyed in Charikar, the capital of Parwan.

