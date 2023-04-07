At Least 46 Killed in Attack on Village in Southeastern Nigeria - Local Authorities

As many as 46 people have died in Nigeria following an attack of suspected armed herders on the the Umogidi community in the southeastern state of Benue, local authorities said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) As many as 46 people have died in Nigeria following an attack of suspected armed herders on the the Umogidi community in the southeastern state of Benue, local authorities said.

�"I can confirm to you that there was an attack in Umogidi and as of this morning, the causality figure, from those who were seen physically from what I was told, was 46.

But the figure may be higher because some people are still reported missing," Paul Hemba, the special adviser to the state governor on security, told journalists, the Punch newspaper reported.

The attack took place on Wednesday afternoon, with a police officer being among the killed, according to the newspaper.

Earlier in the week, the suspected herders invaded the same community, killing three people, Punch reported.