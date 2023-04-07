Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

At Least 46 Killed In Attack On Village In Southeastern Nigeria - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 07:30 PM

At Least 46 Killed in Attack on Village in Southeastern Nigeria - Local Authorities

As many as 46 people have died in Nigeria following an attack of suspected armed herders on the the Umogidi community in the southeastern state of Benue, local authorities said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) As many as 46 people have died in Nigeria following an attack of suspected armed herders on the the Umogidi community in the southeastern state of Benue, local authorities said.

�"I can confirm to you that there was an attack in Umogidi and as of this morning, the causality figure, from those who were seen physically from what I was told, was 46.

But the figure may be higher because some people are still reported missing," Paul Hemba, the special adviser to the state governor on security, told journalists, the Punch newspaper reported.

The attack took place on Wednesday afternoon, with a police officer being among the killed, according to the newspaper.

Earlier in the week, the suspected herders invaded the same community, killing three people, Punch reported.

Related Topics

Attack Police Governor Died Same Nigeria May From

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf B ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘Big Bad Wolf Books’ 2023

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France ..

Chinese Shipyard Receives Record Order From France to Build Container Ships - Re ..

1 minute ago
 US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Deta ..

US Senate Leaders Demand Immediate Release of Detained WSJ Reporter in Russia - ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for s ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for sustainable steps to prevent ro ..

1 minute ago
 French Health Minister to Go to Ukraine Next Week ..

French Health Minister to Go to Ukraine Next Week - Reports

1 minute ago
 Saudi woman represents nucleus of society, main pa ..

Saudi woman represents nucleus of society, main partner in development process

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.