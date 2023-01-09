UrduPoint.com

At Least 46 People Injured After Protests In Brazil - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) At least 46 people were injured as a result of protests in Brazil, Spanish newspaper 20 Minutos reported, citing data from the capital's hospital.

Six of those 46 hospitalized in Brasilia are in serious condition and two required emergency medical care, according to the newspaper.

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday. Police regained control of the buildings on the evening the same day, and arrested over 400 people.

