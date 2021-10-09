UrduPoint.com

At Least 46 People Killed, 143 Injured In Mosque Attack In Northern Afghanistan - Source

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) At least 46 people were killed and 143 others were injured as a result of an explosion in a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, a local health department source told Sputnik on Saturday.

"According to the latest data, 46 people died, 143 were injured," the source said.

The blast ripped through the mosque during Friday prayers. An eyewitness told Sputnik on Friday that the death toll from the incident surpassed 100 and about 20 people were injured, while media reported that the explosion killed 60 people and injured over 100.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban movement (banned in Russia), said investigators were working at the scene of the explosion, which he said claimed the lives of several compatriots.

