UrduPoint.com

At Least 46 People Killed In Bus Accident In Bulgaria - Interior Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:23 AM

At Least 46 People Killed in Bus Accident in Bulgaria - Interior Ministry

At least 46 people died after a bus crashed and burst into flames on a highway in the southwest of Bulgaria, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) At least 46 people died after a bus crashed and burst into flames on a highway in the southwest of Bulgaria, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

According to the official Bulgarian news Agency, all the victims were citizens of North Macedonia.

"According to preliminary data, a bus registered in the Republic of North Macedonia crashed on the 31st kilometer of the Struma Motorway. The accident killed 46 people," the ministry said.

It also noted that police officers, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel had arrived immediately at the scene of the accident.

Seven people, that had jumped out of the burning bus, were taken to hospital. Their condition is currently stable.

The accident reportedly occurred at 2:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) near the village of Bosnek in the Pernik region in the southwest of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian News Agency said that the bus was traveling from Turkey to North Macedonia. According to the media, there were 53 people on board.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established.

Related Topics

Accident Police Motorway Turkey Died Pernik Bulgaria Macedonia Media All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate third ordinary s ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate third ordinary session of FNC&#039;s 17th legi ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab showcases startups at Dubai Expo 2020 to re ..

Punjab showcases startups at Dubai Expo 2020 to reach out to international inves ..

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd November 2021

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

11 hours ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.