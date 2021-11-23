At Least 46 People Killed in Bus Accident in Bulgaria - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 46 people died after a bus crashed and burst into flames on a highway in the southwest of Bulgaria, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) At least 46 people died after a bus crashed and burst into flames on a highway in the southwest of Bulgaria, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

According to the official Bulgarian news Agency, all the victims were citizens of North Macedonia.

"According to preliminary data, a bus registered in the Republic of North Macedonia crashed on the 31st kilometer of the Struma Motorway. The accident killed 46 people," the ministry said.

It also noted that police officers, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel had arrived immediately at the scene of the accident.

Seven people, that had jumped out of the burning bus, were taken to hospital. Their condition is currently stable.

The accident reportedly occurred at 2:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) near the village of Bosnek in the Pernik region in the southwest of Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian News Agency said that the bus was traveling from Turkey to North Macedonia. According to the media, there were 53 people on board.

The cause of the accident has not yet been established.