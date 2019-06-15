At Least 49 Palestinians Injured in Friday Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) At least 49 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip border, media reported.

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, the Israeli troops used tear gas against the Palestinian protesters.

There are several medical workers among those injured.

Tensions between the Israelis and Palestinians near the Gaza Strip border have been mounting since late March 2018, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. Biggest rallies are held on Friday.

Since March 30, 2018, over 300 Palestinians were killed and over 17,300 injured in clashes with the Israeli troops.