At Least 49 US Troops Infected With Coronavirus - Defense Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Forty-nine US troops are currently infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Data in the release showed 49 cases of US troops infected with the disease, with three hospitalized and seven recovered.

Seven defense contractors have also tested positive for COVID-19, the release said.

Moreover, the release showed that 14 civilian workers and 19 dependents within the Defense Department are infected with COVID-19.

Nearly 200,000 cases in over 150 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but nearly 8,000 have died.