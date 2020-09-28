At least 5 civilians killed in rocket fire near Baghdad airport: army

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Three Iraqi children and two women from the same family were killed Monday when a rocket targeting Baghdad airport, where US troops are stationed, fell instead on their home, the army said.

The latest in a string of incidents targeting American interests in Iraq came after Washington threatened to close its embassy and withdraw its 3,000 troops from the country unless the rocket attacks stop.

The attacks, which started around a year ago, have caused few casualties.

Monday's incident was the first to claim so many civilian lives. The army said it also wounded two other children.