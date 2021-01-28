At Least 5 Dead, 10 Hurt In Chemical Leak At Food Plant In US State Of Georgia - Official
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) At least five individuals have died and ten others were injured following a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing plant in the state of Georgia, Hall County Fire Services official Zach Brackett said on Thursday.
"Currently we have five fatalities that have been confirmed on the scene," Brackett said during a press conference.