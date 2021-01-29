UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 5 Dead, 10 Hurt In Chemical Leak At Food Plant In US State Of Georgia - Official

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

At Least 5 Dead, 10 Hurt in Chemical Leak at Food Plant in US State of Georgia - Official

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) At least five individuals have died and ten others were injured following a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing plant in the state of Georgia, Hall County Fire Services official Zach Brackett said on Thursday.

"Currently we have five fatalities that have been confirmed on the scene," Brackett said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Died Georgia

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

1 hour ago

Ravi City project likely to bring in $7.6 b revenu ..

14 minutes ago

Women affectees of climate-induced migration deman ..

14 minutes ago

Courts award life imprisonment, fine in kidnapping ..

14 minutes ago

Injured robber arrested in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Embattled Italian Prime Minister testifies in Salv ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.