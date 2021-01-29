UrduPoint.com
At Least 5 Dead, 10 Hurt In Chemical Leak At Food Plant In US State Of Georgia - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

At Least 5 Dead, 10 Hurt in Chemical Leak at Food Plant in US State of Georgia - Official

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) At least five individuals have died and ten others were injured following a liquid nitrogen leak at a food processing plant in the state of Georgia, Hall County Fire Services official Zach Brackett said on Thursday.

"Currently we have five fatalities that have been confirmed on the scene," Brackett said during a press conference.

Brackett said four firefighters are among the total number of injured persons.

Northeast Georgia Health System Public Relations Director Sean Couch added that one patient died while undergoing treatment, but did not indicate whether the person was included in the five confirmed fatalities.

Three individuals are in critical condition and five others are in fair condition, Couch said.

