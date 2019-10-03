UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 5 Dead Including Perpetrator In Knife Attack In Central Paris - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:26 PM

At Least 5 Dead Including Perpetrator in Knife Attack in Central Paris - Reports

At least five people are dead in a knife attack in the prefecture in the center of Paris, including a perpetrator, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) At least five people are dead in a knife attack in the prefecture in the center of Paris, including a perpetrator, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday citing a source.

The attack took place earlier in the day in the yard of the prefecture.

The victims were working for the police, the attacker was also working for the prefecture, the broadcaster reported.

Earlier reports indicated that there had been two deaths.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Paris

Recent Stories

Two Illegal Gateway Exchanges Raided in Peshawar a ..

21 minutes ago

Medical student of Hamdard University shot dead

2 minutes ago

Knife attacker shot dead after injuring 2 at Paris ..

2 minutes ago

Knife attacker shot dead after wounding two at Par ..

2 minutes ago

Court rejects bail of teenagers harassment alleged ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot City receives showers

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.