At Least 5 Dead Including Perpetrator in Knife Attack in Central Paris - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) At least five people are dead in a knife attack in the prefecture in the center of Paris , including a perpetrator, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday citing a source.

The attack took place earlier in the day in the yard of the prefecture.

The victims were working for the police, the attacker was also working for the prefecture, the broadcaster reported.

Earlier reports indicated that there had been two deaths.