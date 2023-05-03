UrduPoint.com

At Least 5 Harvesters Of Himalayan Aphrodisiac Mushrooms Missing After Avalanche - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) At least five people, who were picking mushrooms considered aphrodisiac in the district of Darchula in western Nepal, went missing after an avalanche, media reported, citing local officials.

The rescue team is currently carrying out the search operation at the spot, news agency ANI reported, adding that the group of the missing includes four women and a man.

The rescue operation is complicated due to harsh weather conditions, according to the report.

The mushroom, Yarsagumba, or Ophiocordyceps sinesis, is usually found at altitudes up to 5,000 meters (16,404 feet) in Nepal, India and Bhutan. It is used as aphrodisiac. One kilogram (2.2 Pounds) of the mushroom costs about $20,000.

