At Least 5 Indigenous People Killed In Armed Group Attack In Southwestern Colombia - Army

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:40 AM

At Least 5 Indigenous People Killed in Armed Group Attack in Southwestern Colombia - Army

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) At least five indigenous people were killed and six more injured as a result of an attack, staged by an armed group in the municipality of Tacueyo, the southwestern province of Cauca, the national army said.

"Today in the evening, five indigenous guards were killed by alleged members of an organized armed group ... in [the municipality of] Tacueyo, Cauca," the Colombian Army said in a statement.

Various indigenous organizations reported about a smaller number of victims, adding that the list of the killed people included a local spiritual leader.

