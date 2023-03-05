UrduPoint.com

At Least 5 Injured In Shooting On Los Angeles Beach - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

At Least 5 Injured in Shooting on Los Angeles Beach - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) At least five people have been injured in a shooting on a beach in Los Angeles, the US state of California, just miles from the venue of a gun buy-back event, local authorities said on Sunday.

"We're outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left 5 people injured. It's tragically ironic that today we hosted a gun buy-back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community," Janice Hahn, chair of the Los Angeles County board of Supervisors, and Tim McOsker, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, said in a joint statement.

Lon Angeles police responded to the shooting at the beach in the San Pedro neighborhood late on Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles-based KTLA5 tv channel reported.

Officers found five people injured at the scene, one of them a 15-year-old. All the persons were hospitalized. Four of them were in stable condition as of Saturday night, while one was in critical condition, according to the broadcaster.

Two gunmen are reportedly at large and no arrests have been made so far. They fired a dozen rounds from a semi-automatic handgun during the altercation with those injured before fleeing in a gray sedan, the report said.

