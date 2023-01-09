UrduPoint.com

At Least 5 Journalists Attacked While Covering Sunday Protests In Brazil's Capital - NGO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 01:30 PM

At Least 5 Journalists Attacked While Covering Sunday Protests in Brazil's Capital - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) At least five journalists were attacked or had their equipment broken while covering the Sunday protests in Brazil, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) said on Monday.

"At least five journalists were attacked, had their their equipment broken or stolen," Abraji wrote on Twitter, citing data provided by the Federal district union of professional journalists.

The organization condemned attacks on journalists who "were only doing their job of monitoring and reporting on events that threatened Brazil's democracy."

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.

The European Union, the United States, a number of Latin American leaders and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Police Democracy Twitter Threatened European Union Job Brasilia Brazil United States January Congress Sunday Media All Government P

Recent Stories

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

29 minutes ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

2 hours ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

2 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.