MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) At least five journalists were attacked or had their equipment broken while covering the Sunday protests in Brazil, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji) said on Monday.

"At least five journalists were attacked, had their their equipment broken or stolen," Abraji wrote on Twitter, citing data provided by the Federal district union of professional journalists.

The organization condemned attacks on journalists who "were only doing their job of monitoring and reporting on events that threatened Brazil's democracy."

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, protesting the results of the presidential election since late 2022, stormed the National Congress building, as well as Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday.

Police managed to regain control of the buildings at around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), according to Brazilian media reports.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in and started his third term as president of Brazil on January 1, has called the attacks on government buildings in Brasilia barbaric and ordered the use of federal forces to restore order in the capital.

The European Union, the United States, a number of Latin American leaders and Bolsonaro himself have all condemned the storming of government buildings in Brasilia.