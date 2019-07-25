UrduPoint.com
At Least 5 Killed, 10 Wounded In Attack Against Gov't Employees In Kabul - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

At Least 5 Killed, 10 Wounded in Attack Against Gov't Employees in Kabul - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) At least five people were killed and 10 others were wounded as a blast rocked a bus carrying employees of the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum in the capital city of Kabul on Thursday, the Interior Ministry spokesman said.

"In Kabul's police district 16, in Mili Bus square, a suicide bomber targeted the bus of employees of the Ministry of Mines. Based on initial information, five civilians were killed and 10 more were wounded," Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, told reporters.

