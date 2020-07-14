UrduPoint.com
At Least 5 Killed, 11 Injured In Roadside Blast In Afghanistan's Kabul Province - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 05:03 PM

At Least 5 Killed, 11 Injured in Roadside Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul Province - Reports

At least five people, including women and children were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of an explosion in Surobi district of Afghanistan's Kabul province, the country's TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) At least five people, including women and children were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of an explosion in Surobi district of Afghanistan's Kabul province, the country's TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local officials.

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place earlier in the day when a vehicle was blown up on a roadside mine in the district's Jegdalak village.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

