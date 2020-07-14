At least five people, including women and children were killed and 11 others were injured as a result of an explosion in Surobi district of Afghanistan's Kabul province, the country's TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local officials

According to the broadcaster, the incident took place earlier in the day when a vehicle was blown up on a roadside mine in the district's Jegdalak village.

No militant group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.