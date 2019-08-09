UrduPoint.com
At Least 5 Killed, 16 Injured, Dozen Feared Missing In Nepal Bus Plunge

A bus carrying three dozen people heading for the Nepali capital of Kathmandu skidded off the Prithvi Highway and plunged into Trishuli River on Friday morning, killing at least five people and injuring 16, local authorities said

KATHMAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :A bus carrying three dozen people heading for the Nepali capital of Kathmandu skidded off the Prithvi Highway and plunged into Trishuli River on Friday morning, killing at least five people and injuring 16, local authorities said.

The accident took place at around 50 km west of the city along the Prithvi Highway that connects Kathmandu with the southern plains.

"Five dead bodies were recovered while 16 others rescued alive from the water," chief district officer of Dhading, Bhagirath Pandey, told Xinhua by phone from the crash site.

Three dead bodies were recovered on the spot while two other bodies were found two km far from the crash site, Pandey said.

He said that more than a dozen people are feared missing in the incident.

Rescuers on rubber boats and police divers had managed to spot the bus five hours after the crash. The rescue authorities lifted the ill-fated bus from the water with the help of a crane. The injured were treated in a local hospital, said Pandey.

"We are carrying out rescue operation with the help of police divers," the officer added. The bus had left Malangawa town in the southeastern plains for Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

