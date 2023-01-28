- Home
At Least 5 Killed, 5 Injured In Terrorist Attack In Jerusalem - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Five people were killed and five injured in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem, according to the Times of Israel newspaper.
Earlier it was reported about 10 injured people.
Those killed received gunshot wounds, the publication said.
