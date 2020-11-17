(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Somalian police said on Tuesday that at least five people were killed and eight others were injured in the result of a suicide blast in the capital of Mogadishu.

According to the police spokesman, who was quoted in the local media, the explosion targeted a restaurant frequented by officers and located near the police academy in the Hamar Jajab district.

Some media reports suggest that the death has risen to six.