UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 5 Killed, 8 Injured In Blast In Somalia's Capital Of Mogadishu - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

At Least 5 Killed, 8 Injured in Blast in Somalia's Capital of Mogadishu - Police

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Somalian police said on Tuesday that at least five people were killed and eight others were injured in the result of a suicide blast in the capital of Mogadishu.

According to the police spokesman, who was quoted in the local media, the explosion targeted a restaurant frequented by officers and located near the police academy in the Hamar Jajab district.

Some media reports suggest that the death has risen to six.

Related Topics

Injured Police Suicide Hamar Mogadishu Media

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

16 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

16 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

31 minutes ago

AJK re-imposes lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cas ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.