KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) At least five police officers were killed when the Taliban attacked the Shinwari checkpoint outside the city of Kunduz in Afghanistan, Hijratullah Akbari, a spokesman for the Kunduz police chief, said.

The attack occurred late on Saturday night. According to Akbari, three Afghan National Police and two local policemen were killed and four other law enforcement members were injured. One tank was destroyed.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the attack.

According to Akbari, the Afghan forces have regained control of the checkpoint.