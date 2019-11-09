At Least 5 Killed, Over 500 People Injured in Earthquake in Northwestern Iran - Reports

At least 5 people were killed and 529 were injured as a result of an earthquake, which occurred on Friday night in the city of Tark in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, the IRNA news agency reported on Saturday, citing medical officials

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake occurred in the early hours of Friday. Its epicenter was located some 97 miles southeast of the city of Tabriz.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the earthquake's source was located at a depth of 38 miles, while Iranian seismologists said it was just five miles under. According to initial reports, 120 people were injured.

Of those injured, 31 were hospitalized, others were discharged upon receiving outpatient treatment, head of East Azerbaijan Center for Medical Assistance and Emergencies, Farzad Rahmani, told the agency.

All hospitals in the province are ready to accept the victims, Rahmani added.