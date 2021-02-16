At Least 5 Major Airports in US Shut Down Over Harsh Wintry Weather - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered the closure of at least five major airports across the country due to ice and snow, the CNN broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, the order applied to the airports in the cities of Baton Rouge and Lafayette in the state of Louisiana, two airports in the city of Houston in Texas, as well as that in the city of Jackson in Mississippi.

The broadcaster added that flights were also significantly affected in the cities of Dallas and Austin.

Last week, CNN reported that the bad weather resulted in several road accidents across the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas and in at least nine deaths. On Monday, a strong snowstorm left over 2 million people in Texas without power.