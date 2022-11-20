UrduPoint.com

At Least 5 People Dead, 18 Injured In Shooting At Bar In US State Of Colorado - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

At Least 5 People Dead, 18 Injured in Shooting at Bar in US State of Colorado - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a bar in the US state of Colorado, local radio station KRDO reported on Sunday, citing police.

The police responded to reports of an active shooting at Club Q in the city of Colorado Springs at 11:57 p.

m. local time on Saturday (06:57 GMT on Sunday).

The victims were taken to hospitals around the city. The suspect has also been taken to a hospital for medical attention and is in custody, the report said.

