At Least 5 People Die From Legionnaires' Disease in Argentina - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) At least five people have died from Legionnaires' disease in a private hospital in the Argentine northwestern province Tucuman, the TN broadcaster reported.

On Sunday, a 64-year-old man died of legionellosis in the hospital of Tucuman, where the outbreak was found, according to the Argentine broadcaster. The death toll from Legionnaires' disease rose to five, with nine people still remaining in hospital, three of which are in critical condition.

Last week, health authorities of the Tucuman province reported several cases of sever pneumonia of an unknown cause in one private hospital. After a series of tests the cause of the disease remained still undetermined. Later specialists confirmed that the cause were Legionella bacteria.

Legionellosis, also known as Legionnaires' disease, was first identified in the United States in 1976 among the participants of the congress of the American Legion, an organization of US war veterans created after the end of the First World War.

The outbreak caused sever pneumonia among the participants of the congress.

Legionnaires' disease is transmitted through contaminated water particles. When the Legionella species get into the respiratory tract, they cause a disease with flu symptoms that leads to pneumonia. Currently there is no vaccine that neither prevents nor treats the disease. Legionellosis can only be addressed by implementing water safety plans to prevent its spread. However, early diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics can reduce the severity of the disease and prevent complications.