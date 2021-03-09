At Least 5 People Die in Unrest in Senegal Over Arrest of Key Opposition Figure

DAKAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) At least five people were killed on Monday during the resumed mass protests over the arrest of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko and subsequent clashes with the police in Senegal, witnesses told Sputnik.

The violence erupted in the capital of Dakar and other Senegalese cities this past Thursday and included arson, acts of vandalism and looting. The unrest trailed off over the weekend but resumed on Monday.

Sonko was arrested on rape charges last Thursday, indicted on Monday and released on bail. He slammed the prosecution as politically motivated.