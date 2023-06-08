At Least 5 People Died, 41 Injured After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - City Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) At least five people have died and 41 have been injured as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), the mayor of the Nova Kakhovka district, Vladimir Leontiev, said on Thursday.

"Today it was reported that out of seven people who were grazing cattle, five drowned. Now we are evacuating the remaining two," Leontiev told the Soloviev Live show.

The official added that 41 people have received injuries and were hospitalized.