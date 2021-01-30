UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 5 People Died As Result Of Helicopter Crash In Cuba - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 08:00 AM

At Least 5 People Died as Result of Helicopter Crash in Cuba - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) At least five people have died as a result of a helicopter crash in eastern Cuba, media reported.

The incident took place on early Friday when the helicopter was heading from the province of Holguin for Guantanamo, the Cuba Debate newspaper reported, citing the Ministry of Defense.

The helicopter reportedly crashed into a highland.

A commission of the Defense Ministry has launched an investigation into the crash.

Related Topics

Died Guantanamo Holguin Cuba Media From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

8 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

9 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

6 hours ago

WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.