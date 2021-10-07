UrduPoint.com

At Least 5 People Injured After Earthquake In Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) There are reports about the first casualties after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Japan on Thursday, and at least five people got injured during the accident, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The earthquake hit the Chiba prefecture near Tokyo at 22:41 local time (13:41 GMT).

