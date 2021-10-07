At Least 5 People Injured After Earthquake in Japan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) There are reports about the first casualties after the 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Japan on Thursday, and at least five people got injured during the accident, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The earthquake hit the Chiba prefecture near Tokyo at 22:41 local time (13:41 GMT).