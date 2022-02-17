At Least 5 People Injured by Explosion in Kabul - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) An explosion injured at least 5 people in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday evening, the Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported.

The explosion went off in Kabul's western district of Koht-e Sangi, the news agency said on Twitter.

The injured people were taken to a hospital of the Italian humanitarian organization Emergency, according to the report.

At present, there are no reports on fatalities or the cause of the blast.

Since taking power in the country, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have been battling the local cell of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan.

According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the terrorist cell.

International organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. Last September, the Taliban movement established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, but this government has not been internationally recognized. However, some organizations and countries expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.