UrduPoint.com

At Least 5 People Injured By Explosion In Kabul - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 02:40 AM

At Least 5 People Injured by Explosion in Kabul - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) An explosion injured at least 5 people in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday evening, the Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported.

The explosion went off in Kabul's western district of Koht-e Sangi, the news agency said on Twitter.

The injured people were taken to a hospital of the Italian humanitarian organization Emergency, according to the report.

At present, there are no reports on fatalities or the cause of the blast.

Since taking power in the country, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have been battling the local cell of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), which is believed to be behind the majority of terrorist attacks and bomb explosions in Afghanistan.

According to the Taliban, the IS presence in the country is small and the movement has been working to eradicate the terrorist cell.

International organizations have repeatedly warned of the worsening humanitarian situation in the country. Last September, the Taliban movement established an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, but this government has not been internationally recognized. However, some organizations and countries expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Twitter September Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

3 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

2 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

2 hours ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>