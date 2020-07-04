At Least 5 People Injured in 2 Separate Shootings in Alabama, Massachusetts - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) At least five people have been injured in two separate shooting incidents in the US states of Alabama and Massachusetts, police said.

The first incident took place in the city of Hoover, Alabama, where several shots were fired in the Riverchase Galleria mall.

"We can confirm that there are at least four victims who have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The mall has been evacuated and the scene is secure," the city police department said in a statement on late Friday.

The other incident took place in the town of Braintree, Massachusetts, where the shooting also took place in a shopping center, leaving a woman injured.

"One gunshot vic. transported with non life threatening injuries," Braintree Police Department wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

Two people have been detained near the mall, police added.