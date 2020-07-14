At Least 5 People Injured in Drive-by Shooting in Brooklyn - Reports

At least five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late on Monday, media reported, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) At least five people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn late on Monday, media reported, citing police.

According to NBC New York, people were shot in different locations with intervals of several minutes, though the incident took place mostly on Rockaway Parkway.

All those shot are aged between 19 and 23 and all of them were taken to a hospital. Police continue to look for the suspect.

The incident came just day after another shooting in the city that resulted in the killing of a one-year-old baby boy at a barbecue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.