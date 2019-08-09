At Least 5 People Injured in New Explosion at Ammo Depot Near Achinsk - Emergencies

At least five people were injured on Friday following new explosions near the artillery ammunition depot near the town Achinsk in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) At least five people were injured on Friday following new explosions near the artillery ammunition depot near the town Achinsk in Russia 's Krasnoyarsk Territory, a spokesman for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"Five hundred meters north of the village of Kamenka, an explosion took place during the movement of a cargo train, followed by a shock wave and damage to the glass in the train...," the official said.

According to him, five people were injured, four of them were hospitalized.

Local medics later confirmed that four out five injured were hospitalized.

"Five people were brought in from the facility. Their condition is moderately stable. They suffered shrapnel injuries and explosion barotrauma," the medics said.