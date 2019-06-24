UrduPoint.com
At Least 5 People Killed, 100 Injured As Train Derails In Bangladesh - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) At least five people were killed and 100 more injured as several carriages of a train derailed and fell off a bridge in Bangladesh's northeastern district of Moulvibazar, local media reported on Monday.

The list of the victims includes three women, while the death toll may further rise, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

One of the carriages of the Upaban Express, which was heading from the city of Sylhet to Dhaka, reportedly fell into a canal on late Sunday, whereas two others fell near its banks.

Five ambulances and 13 fire engines arrived at the site of the incident. Those injured were sent to nearby hospitals.

The train crash resulted in suspension of the railway traffic between Sylhet and other districts.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

