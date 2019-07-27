At Least 5 People Killed, 12 Injured Due to Twin Earthquakes in North Philippines- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) At least five people were killed and 12 were injured as a result of two earthquakes in the north of the Philippines, media reported, citing local authorities.

On Friday, the US Geological Survey reported that a 5.

4 earthquake was registered east of the island of Itbayat in the northernmost part of the Philippines on 20:16 GMT. Soon after, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered at 23:37 GMT around that same area.

According to local authorities, as cited by the Xinhua news outlet, a historic church and other houses were damaged in the quake.

A tsunami warning has not been issued.