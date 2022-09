(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) At least five people died during the shelling of a market in Donetsk on Thursday, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

"According to preliminary data, at least five people were killed during the shelling of a covered market. The data is being specified," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.