At Least 5 People Killed As House Collapses In Egypt's Alexandria - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:21 PM

At Least 5 People Killed as House Collapses in Egypt's Alexandria - Reports

At least five people have died as a result of a building collapse in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, according to El-Watan newspaper

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) At least five people have died as a result of a building collapse in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, according to El-Watan newspaper.

One of the houses in the downtown fell to pieces late on Wednesday, resulting in the death of three men and two women, according to the news outlet.

Emergency crews are working to help victims on the scene.

The collapsed four-story building was old, and three orders had been issued since 2000 to conduct a repair, but one was never implemented.

According to the governor of Alexandria, two more families consisting of nine people are under the rubble.

