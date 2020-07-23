At Least 5 People Killed In Car Bomb Explosion In Northeastern Syria - State Media
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:09 PM
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) At least five civilians were killed as a result of a car bomb blast in the province of Al Hasakah, located in northeastern Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Thursday.
The incident took place in the city of Ras al-Ain on the territory seized by Turkey-backed militants, SANA reported.
The blast also left two people injured, according to the news outlet.
The country's north is regularly rocked by bomb explosions, carried out by pro-Turkish militants on the lands of Syria's Aleppo, and the Al-Hasakah and Raqqah provinces.