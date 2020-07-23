At Least 5 People Killed in Car Bomb Explosion in Northeastern Syria - State Media

At least five civilians were killed as a result of a car bomb blast in the province of Al Hasakah, located in northeastern Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) At least five civilians were killed as a result of a car bomb blast in the province of Al Hasakah, located in northeastern Syria, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Thursday.

The incident took place in the city of Ras al-Ain on the territory seized by Turkey-backed militants, SANA reported.

The blast also left two people injured, according to the news outlet.

The country's north is regularly rocked by bomb explosions, carried out by pro-Turkish militants on the lands of Syria's Aleppo, and the Al-Hasakah and Raqqah provinces.