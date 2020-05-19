At Least 5 People Killed in Gunmen Attack on Worshipers in Central Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) At least five people were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on worshipers in Afghanistan's central Parwan province on Tuesday evening, provincial police chief Haroon Mubarez told Sputnik.

However, according to local residents, seven people were killed and 12 others injured in the incident. They say the incident took place at a mosque in the Khalazi area of Parwan.

The police chief said that local residents had blamed the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), which is active in the area.

No group has took responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban have denied any involvement.