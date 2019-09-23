At Least 5 People Killed in Saudi-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Northeast Yemen - Reports

At least five civilians were killed on Monday and two children remain missing as a result of airstrikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's northeastern province of Amran, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) At least five civilians were killed on Monday and two children remain missing as a result of airstrikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen's northeastern province of Amran, media reported.

According to the Houthi-backed Al-Masirah broadcaster, the coalition carried out three raids in the Al-Sawad area of Amran.

On Sunday, two people were killed as a result of the coalition's airstrike in Harf Sufyan district of the province.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.