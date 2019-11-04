UrduPoint.com
At Least 5 Protesters Killed In Iraq's Karbala When Storming Iran's Consulate - Reports

At least five demonstrators were killed in the Iraqi city of Karbala in an attempt to storm the Iranian consulate, Shafaq News outlet reported on Monday morning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) At least five demonstrators were killed in the Iraqi city of Karbala in an attempt to storm the Iranian consulate, Shafaq news outlet reported on Monday morning.

In the early hours on Monday, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the protests burned the external gate of Iran's consulate, which led to clashes between the demonstrators and security forces in charge of protecting the consulate.

